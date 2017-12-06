Rumours of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding in December created a storm on social media. As soon as some reports claimed that the cricketer and his lady love are all set to tie the knot this month in Italy, Twitterati went berserk in excitement.

While many believed the reports on Virat and Anushka's soon-to-be-held marriage, the rumours were immediately put to rest by the actress' manager. In a statement to PTI, Anushka's manager denied the rumours calling it "absolutely rubbish".

However, fans were too excited to wait for any official confirmation from the couple, and thus Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for the two. The reports of their "destination wedding" in December second week were followed by a flood of reactions on social media as #Virushka became one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter.

The rumours of Virat and Anushka's wedding rose apparently because the cricketer has been rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors. Reports then started coming in saying that Kohli and Anushka will wed in Italy in a three-day ceremony starting on December 9.

This is not the first time that rumours of Virat and Anushka's marriage are hitting the internet. Earlier too, such rumours had made way to the social media, only to be proved false.

Check some of the responses that followed on Twitter after these reports came out:

