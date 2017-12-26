Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a dreamy wedding in Tuscany on December 11, followed by their exotic honeymoon in Rome.

Dhoni at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reception

After the private but grand wedding, the newly wed threw the first reception party in New Delhi on December 21 that was attended by PM Narendra Modi as well. Cricketers Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir were also part of the celebration.

Now, Virat and Anushka hosted their second reception bash at Mumbai on December 26 that witnessed the presence of who's who from Bollywood as well as from the world of sports.

The first picture of the gorgeous couple is out on social media, and as expected Virat and Anushka just nailed it with their classy appearance. While the two had looked superb in their traditional avatars on the first reception, Virushka impressed with their second reception appearance too.

They look glamorous as she wore a sparkly gold lehenga and Virat in formals with a velvet jacket. Anushka kept it simple and 'gold' while Virat as always classy.

Virat And Anushka Have Arrived!?? #Virushka A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharmafansss) on Dec 26, 2017 at 7:46am PST

The reception held at St, Regis in Lower Parel began at 8.30 pm. It is reportedly the tallest hotel tower in India with as many as 395 guest rooms, including 27 suites and 39 residential suits.

Truly, Virat and Anushka are doing everything possible to make their wedding a memorable one.

Virat and the gorgeous actress had dated each other for quite some time. They had always been open about their relationship, and the two had announced their marriage together on social media, a day after the private wedding.