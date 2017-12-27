Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma's Mumbai reception is undoubtedly one of the most fun-filled event starry events of this year. The night was attended by celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and many others who just turned the event into as entertaining as possible.

Although all the stars made their presence felt at the evening, it is Shah Rukh Khan who stole the show with his dance moves. A video has come up from the reception bash where SRK is seen shaking his legs with Virat and Anushka on the dance floor.

The trio danced on a Punjabi track, and both Shah Rukh, Virat just nailed it with their 'bindass' moves. It was indeed one of the best moments during the event.

Shah Rukh is known for his fun-filled side, and this video just proved why he is called the King Khan. Even Virat complimented the superstar equally. Anushka too showed her dancing prowess wearing the beautiful golden lehenga.

After the Punjabi track, Shah Rukh and Kohli again rocked the dance floor on one of the songs from Dil Se. SRK seemed to be in great energy as he just hogged all the limelight. Check the videos below.

In another picture, SRK is seen flaunting his adorable side by kissing Anushka's hands while congratulating her, and hugged Virat.

Virat and Anushka had a dreamy wedding in Tuscany on December 11, followed by their exotic honeymoon in Rome.

After the private but grand wedding, the newly wed threw the first reception party in New Delhi on December 21 that was attended by PM Narendra Modi as well. Cricketers Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir were also part of the celebration.

Virat and the gorgeous actress had dated each other for quite some time. They had always been open about their relationship, and the two had announced their marriage together on social media, a day after the private wedding.