Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second reception party has just begun. The grand event is being held at St, Regis in Lower Parel began in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Dhoni at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reception
Several stars from the world of Bollywood and sports have started coming in. Social media is getting flooded with pictures and videos of celebs arriving at the venue. Stars like Boman Irani, Saina Nehwal, Virendra Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mahindra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and many others are the first ones to arrive.
Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Patil, Boman Irani, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reception
Umesh Yaadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ashwin Ravichandran, Cheteshwar Pujara, Saina Nehwal, Virender Sehwag at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reception
Virat and Anushka looks truly gorgeous as the actress sported a golden lehenga, and Virat wore a formal look with a velvet jacket. All the stars also appeared in best of their outfits, and it really appears to be a starry night.
Check photos and videos here:
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a dreamy wedding in Tuscany on December 11, followed by their exotic honeymoon in Rome.
After the private but grand wedding, the newly wed threw the first reception party in New Delhi on December 21 that was attended by PM Narendra Modi as well. Cricketers Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir were also part of the celebration.
Virat and the gorgeous actress had dated each other for quite some time. They had always been open about their relationship, and the two had announced their marriage together on social media, a day after the private wedding.