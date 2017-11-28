Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made a stylish entry at the recent Indian Sports Honour Awards 2017 but what happened next will give you couple goals!

At the red carpet, Virat and Anushka were asked to play a game of 'I have' and 'I have Never' and the host asked them if they sing any song when they are under pressure?

To which Virat revealed that one of his favourite songs that he sings while he is under any pressure is none other than Anushka Sharma's Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Aww, isn't that sweet. We would love to hear Virat's version of the song!

In another video from the event, the couple are sitting hand-in-hand. Love is in the air for Virushka. Also the couple made a super cute pose for a polaroid. Check out the video.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship is no more a secret. However, Virat has never hesitated to talk about it even though Anushka is still not very comfortable and has some inhibitions when it comes to talking about the affair.

During a recent episode of Breakfast With Champions, Virat opened up about Anushka and said: "It's the magic of my lady luck. I didn't have any senses before, but ever since the lady has come into my life, she has taught me a lot of things. So, I have grown better in the last four years, all because of her."

He also said of her: "My intelligence has grown in these years with her. She has taught me manners, gotten me calm. Also, she taught me how to utilise your potential to the fullest at whatever point you are in your life."