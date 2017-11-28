Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest dance video will remind you of them shaking a leg at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding.

And now they showed their moves at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception on November 27. Check out the viral video:

Virat and Anushka at Zaheer Khan's wedding Reception last night in Mumbai! ❤️? A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Don't they make a lovely pair? Get married guys!

The wedding reception saw attendance from celebrities like actors Sushmita Sen, Bina Kak, Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti. Sagarika's co-star from Chak De India, Chitrashi Rawat was present too.

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Priyanka Chaudhary and Hazel Keech also attended the party.

Virat and Anushka's relationship is no more a secret. However, Virat has never hesitated to talk about it even though Anushka is still not very comfortable and has some inhibitions when it comes to talking about the affair.

During a recent episode of Breakfast With Champions, Virat opened up about Anushka and said: "It's the magic of my lady luck. I didn't have any senses before, but ever since the lady has come into my life, she has taught me a lot of things. So, I have grown better in the last four years, all because of her."

He also said: "My intelligence has grown in these years with her. She has taught me manners, gotten me calm. Also, she taught me how to utilise your potential to the fullest at whatever point you are in your life."