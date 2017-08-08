One of the major sources of income for the celebrities is brand or product endorsements. However, there are a number of celebrities who believe it's not all about money, and as a responsible citizen, one shouldn't be promoting products that are not good for people or the society.

Here's a few people who took the high road.

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for standing up for causes she strongly believes in. She said she rejected a fairness product endorsement deal of Rs 2 crore as it is against her ethics.

In fact, when Abhay Deol took a stance on fairness products, the Queen actress supported him saying, "Women should not be subjected to this discrimination. They're just stripped off their confidence and self-worth by such creams. I oppose it and I'm very ashamed that many celebs support it and endorse it."

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is strictly against fizzy, caffeinated drinks and stopped endorsing them after a schoolgirl asked why he promotes soft drinks that her teacher brands as poison. According to DNA, citing this example, Big B said in a gathering, "So I stopped endorsing Pepsi."

The 74-year-old actor also added, "I look into it... I meet the client and ask them about it... I don't endorse tobacco or alcohol because I don't have them... then why should I endorse them?"

Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar doesn't endorse tobacco and alcohol. The Khiladi actor said, "I like to eat homemade food and don't drink or smoke because I'm health conscious. I also never endorse any liquor or tobacco either," Deccan Chronicle reported.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too doesn't promote tobacco and alcohol on moral grounds. In fact, it was reported that he was being offered a whopping figure of Rs 20 crore a year to become the ambassador of one such product but a source close to the master blaster told DNA, "He (Sachin) has decided not to endorse products that are harmful to one's health ever and has stayed away from them. This time, however, the lure was too high. Yet, he said no to the offer."

Aamir Khan

The Dangal actor reportedly rejected to endorse a luxury car brand because he wants to limit himself to ads that are socially relevant. According to NDTV, a source revealed, "Aamir only wants to work on ads that are socially relevant. He is rumoured to have cancelled ad deals amounting to a few crores."

Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently stopped endorsing Pepsi saying, "When I started my fitness turnaround, it was more of a lifestyle thing initially. If something goes away from that, I would not want to be a part of that or be promoting that," Economic Times reported.

He further said, "We are actually on the cusp of making some big changes on that front. Things that I've endorsed in the past, I won't take names, but something that I feel that I don't connect to anymore. If I myself won't consume such things, I won't urge others to consume it just because I'm getting money out of it."

Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu reportedly turned down a liquor brand endorsement because she feels endorsements are an extension of her personality. According to Indian Express, the Pink actress said, "I have always been cautious of the brands and products I endorse because I think it helps my audience to form an image of how I am in real. I only endorse products I use or believe in."

Pannu further added, "This (liquor brand) definitely doesn't feature in that list and I was pretty surprised that it came to me at first place. It's definitely not a product I would ever endorse, not only because I am a teetotaler, but also because I don't want to propagate the use of the product."