Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica, who is pregnant with their third child, has been admitted to the hospital for delivery on Monday, January 1. The Gayatri actor is all thrilled and excited to welcome the new member to his family.

Vishnu Manchu revealed on Saturday that his wife Viranica is due for delivery any day and he has already finalised two sets of names for the new member of the family. The actor tweeted, "My Stomach is doing flips as @vinimanchu is due any day now. Have two sets of names. One for a boy & one for a girl. I am hoping it's a girl again. This wait is torture."

Vishnu Manchu and Viranica were earlier blessed with two daughters and he is happy to welcome the newborn irrespective of the gender as he wants to break the stereotype that it doesn't take a guy to the family legacy forward. He added, "Most of them are saying that I should be blessed with a baby boy to get an heir. I already have two heirs, Ariaana & Viviana. So the next one (Boy or Girl), will be the third heir. It doesn't need to be only a boy to take the family legacy forward."

Viranica Manchu also shared her excitement on Twitter. She tweeted on Sunday, "2017 saw a lot of highs & lows. Many successes & many lessons learned. But most of all, thankful to God for giving me the chance to be a mom again. Looking forward to 2018 and the addition of a brand new family member. Wishing you all a wonderful and prosperous new year!"

Today, Vishnu Manchu confirmed that his wife Viranica has been admitted to the hospital for delivery. He wrote on Twitter, "Ok. Now it's time to welcome the newest member in our family. @vinimanchu brought into the hospital. Fingers crossed. Heart racing."

On the work front, Vishnu Manchu is currently shooting for Achari America Yatra and Gayatri, which are set for release in January and February respectively. He tweeted on December 27, "Started the song shoot of #AchariAmericaYatra. Pram rakshith at his sadism best. 4 days and it's a wrap. Racing for the 26th Jan release. & in the meantime @vinimanchu is ready to deliver the baby anytime. I hope the baby waits another 4 days."

This morning Vishnu Manchu also released a poster of Gayatri as a new year gift for his fans. Besides the poster, he also wrote, "One of the most challenging roles I played so far. And one of my career best song in #Gayatri. Hope you all like my first look from #Gayatri."