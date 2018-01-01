Indian captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan showed off their dancing skills at a Cape Town street, ahead of the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa, starting January 5 in the port city.

In a viral video doing round on Instagram, the two batsmen are seen shaking legs to the tunes of a local band on a busy street in Cape Town.

Kohli pauses for a short while and then indicates Dhawan to bring out some "bhangra" moves after which the two set the street on fire with some perfectly-synchronized steps.

Meanwhile, Dhawan's son Zoravar, seemingly unmindful of the high-spirited performance of his father, is seen demanding attention. Even as the left-handed opener tries to continue dancing with Kohli, the three-year-old manages to convince his father into walking away with him.

Notably, Dhawan had to go through an ordeal at Dubai airport after his family was stopped from boarding a connecting flight. The Delhi batsman was asked to show birth certificates and other documents of his kids, which he was not carrying, at the airport.

Dhawan had taken to Twitter to lash out at the "unprofessional" conduct from the airlines, saying they had not informed him about the necessary documents when they left Mumbai.

2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 29, 2017

Will Dhawan be fit in time for the first Test?

Doubts continue to remain over Dhawan's availability for the first Test in Cape Town after it emerged that he suffered an ankle injury ahead of Team India's departure to South Africa.

Dhawan was spotted working with physio Patrick Farhart at the Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC) where the team has been training for the last two days.

Shikhar Dhawan is out and running. Patrick Faarhart in attendance and watching closely. #INDvSA #cricket pic.twitter.com/PJKYHYoLKF — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 31, 2017

Kohli and his men were scheduled to play a two-day warm-up match against Cricket South Africa (CSA) XI, but the visitors got it cancelled and opted for two-day practice at the centre pitch of WPCC.

The team sweated it out on Saturday, December 30 over two long training sessions. However, they were forced to train indoors due to rain on Sunday.