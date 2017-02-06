A one-minute video of a Russian stuntman has gone viral with over a million views for the death-defying acts performed on top of a Hong Kong skyscraper. The video, available on YouTube, is sure to give anyone chills.

The stuntman Oleg Sherstyachenko, also known as Oleg Cricket to his fans, is seen skateboarding, somersaulting and tiptoeing on the narrow beams of a really high skyscraper. At one point Sherstyachenko is also seen dangling and performing pull-ups from the high-rise. All the stunts are performed without any safety ropes or harnesses.

The exact location of where the video was shot and when are unknown, but it was uploaded by Sherstyachenko on Instagram last week, garnering 1.1 million views from his 400,000+ followers. The video caption reveals that the video was shot to promote a product for UK-based watch company Circulr.

Thousands of viewers on Instagram and YouTube have shared enthusiastic comments to encourage Sherstyachenko's courage. But not everyone is looking at it the way it's intended. According to South China Morning Post, local police are investigating to see if there were any laws that were broken during the shooting of the viral video.

The police haven't received a report relating to the video, but a spokeswoman confirmed that they would look into the incident. At one point in the video, an audio of someone shouting in Cantonese can be heard, which Sherstyachenko captioned: "If you not coming down we'll call the cops."

This isn't the first instance where Sherstyachenko has performed such death-defying stunts on the rooftop of a skyscraper. He had shot an ad for Travel Ticker, a hotel booking website, last summer, and his most viral videos include stunts atop Tsing Ma Bridge and Dubai's Princess Tower.

The latest video has been embedded below: