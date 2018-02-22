Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is again in news for an unpleasant reason. A video has gone viral in which Mahira and veteran actor Javed Sheikh are seen having an awkward moment when the latter tried to kiss her during an award show.

It all happened at the recently held 17th Lux Style Awards in Lahore, where Mahira was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Verna. Everything went fine until Javed almost forcefully tried to kiss Mahira on stage while congratulating her for the award.

The video, which is now all over social media, shows Javed trying to kiss the Raees actress. But he missed as Mahira turned her face the other way. Although the awkward moment was created unintentionally, people have been trolling Javed on social media for the missed kiss.

When Mahira noticed the trolls and the viral video on social media, she defended Javed with a tweet.

"I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It's good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don't use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always," she tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan quite literally turns the other cheek as actor Javed Sheikh tries to kiss her on the cheek at the Lux Style Awards pic.twitter.com/uyYrj4RXey — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 21, 2018

Mahira had earlier made headlines when she was slut-shamed and trolled for wearing a short dress and smoking with actor Ranbir Kapoor in some leaked pictures. She was vehemently criticized, but many stood for her as well.

Nonetheless, the episode had left big impact on Mahira who had later said that she was "completely shattered and broken".

"I'd be lying if I said that I decided right off the bat that I wouldn't respond to this controversy. And I'm a very strong woman but when all of this happened, I was completely shattered and broken. I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn't know what to say," she had told a leading publication.

Mahira had also said that like any other human, she also makes mistakes, but she was happy to see people supporting her as well.

"People ask me if I'm a good role model for my fans, and my response to that is that yes, I am a role model but I'm not the perfect role model. I am human, I make mistakes. And I was really happy to see that there were so many people who stood up for me. It goes to show that the narrative in Pakistan is changing, and if nothing else, I'm happy to have been part of that narrative," she had added.