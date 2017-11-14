An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the armed reserve wing of police in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district has been suspended on Tuesday, November 14, for getting a massage from a female home guard.

The incident made headlines after a video of the woman massaging the cop went viral on social media. In the viral video, the man is seen lying on the cot while the woman in uniform massages his back.

M Stephen Raveendra, deputy inspector general of police, Hyderabad range has was quoted as saying that the cop, identified as Haasan has been suspended for his "misconduct".

According to reports, the woman was posted at the armed reserve unit at the district headquarters. However, the incident is said to have happened over four months back.

It is understood that the female staff did it willingly after Haasan, who was suffering from a backache requested the home guard to press his back.

However, this is the said to be the second similar incident of late. A video clip of a police inspector receiving a massage from a male home guard in Hyderabad had also gone viral on social media on November 4. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat had recently ordered a probe into the incident, following which the officer concerned – identified as S Lingaiah of the Saroornagar police station – was transferred to the police headquarters.

