One of the biggest highlights of the year 2017 not only in Indian cinema but also in world cinema as a whole has been the release of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' movie. It is the sequel to the 2015 movie 'Baahubali: The Beginning'.

Both instalments have been directed by SS Rajamouli.

The craze for the movie not only spread across the entire Indian households but also across the world. Several fans of the Bahubali franchise from outside India have often taken to YouTube to give their opinions on the movie and also at times, perform the Bahubali songs around the world in various concerts, singing competitions as well as house acapella parties.

Now, in football, the world is divided on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo -- the two biggest football superstars of this generation. Both of them have five Ballon d'Or titles each now and the debate on who is better, gets all the more difficult now.

To say in short, it is as difficult to choose the best between Cristiano and Messi, just like the herculean task Rajmata Sivagami Devi (played by Ramya Krishnan) faced on who to choose between Bhallaladeva (played by Rana Daggubati) and Baahubali (Prabhas) as the king of Mahishmati in the movie.

Nevertheless, fans always have their say, right or wrong, on the Cristiano cs Messi debate. In a video now going viral ahead of the El Clasico December 2017 match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, Los Blancos ace Cristiano is seen as Bhallaladeva, while Barca magician Messi is seen as Mahendra Bahubali, who is set on the path of avenging his father Amarendra's death.

Don't judge the video but just enjoy it in a light mood.

Update: Messi aka Mahendra Bahubali and his Barcelona team got the 3-0 victory against Real Madrid in the El Clasico match on December 23. Messi remained the scorer once!