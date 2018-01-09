Social media has a way of winning hearts in plenty of ways and one of the biggest viral videos of 2018 has already come up from a football pitch in Japan.

Call it fantasy football or whatever you want but 100 players taking to a pitch during a football match looks far from reality. Actually, make it three more.

In an unbelievable video, 100 players are seen battling against just three footballers in a 100 vs 3 challenge. The only thing here is that the 100 footballers are comprised of kids, while their opposition remains three Japan international footballers.

Nothing to see here. Just three Japanese internationals vs. 100 school children lining up in a 30-30-30-10 formation. pic.twitter.com/yz5zkovKIK — Ball Street (@BallStreet) January 8, 2018

Apparently, this is a traditional football match in Japan that happens every New Year's Eve.

On December 31, J1 League (Japan football top division) stars Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yosuke Ideguchi, and Hiroshi Kiyotake, faced off against the 100 kids.

21-year-old Ideguchi, who plays as a midfielder for Leeds United, even managed to score past the 10-men goalkeeping team, with a nicely-placed chip.

Follow this Twitter thread for all the moments from the match...

How Twitter users are reacting to this one-of-a-kind football match

Kids are ball-watching. Bench em, bring on the next 100. — Stefan Fatsis (@stefanfatsis) January 9, 2018

They're missing an experienced guy at the back pointing and shouting at them lol — Robinho? (@rn__1888) January 9, 2018

Liverpool did this with their U10's or something like that with Gini Wijnaldum and some dodgy Brazillian who I think plays for Barca these days. — Gray ? (@GraemeMurphy85) January 8, 2018

First mistake going for that 40-40-20 formation... But great Jose style parking the bus... — andywhitton (@andywhitton) December 31, 2017