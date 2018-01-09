yosuke ideguchi
Yosuke Ideguchi of Japan runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Japan and Syria at Tokyo Stadium on June 7, 2017 in Chofu, Tokyo, JapanAtsushi Tomura/Getty

Social media has a way of winning hearts in plenty of ways and one of the biggest viral videos of 2018 has already come up from a football pitch in Japan. 

Call it fantasy football or whatever you want but 100 players taking to a pitch during a football match looks far from reality. Actually, make it three more.

In an unbelievable video, 100 players are seen battling against just three footballers in a 100 vs 3 challenge. The only thing here is that the 100 footballers are comprised of kids, while their opposition remains three Japan international footballers.

Apparently, this is a traditional football match in Japan that happens every New Year's Eve.

On December 31, J1 League (Japan football top division) stars Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yosuke Ideguchi, and Hiroshi Kiyotake, faced off against the 100 kids.

21-year-old Ideguchi, who plays as a midfielder for Leeds United, even managed to score past the 10-men goalkeeping team, with a nicely-placed chip.

