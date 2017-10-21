Sanjay Dutt's lovely daughter Trishala who lives in the USA posted a sexy picture on social media and since then it is breaking the Internet.

She captioned the image as: ""#mybodytho #stomachdefinition #gymlife #aboutlastnight #yay #lemonwaterworks #andcardio #7daysaweek." [sic.]

And the best part is, Trishala has disabled the comments section of her Instagram posts to avoid any trolling.

This is the best solution to avoid slut shaming. Esha Gupta did it too when she posted her naked picture on Instagram.

Kudos.

Trishala has always been upfront and straightforward when dealing with online trolls. Once an online stalker harassed Trishala, but she took to Instagram to shame him.

Instagram user Salman Naseer messaged Trishala on social media asking whether she is the daughter of Sanjay. He also asked her out for a dinner, but when she did not reply to his messages, he called her an 'ugly bitch'.

However, she took a screenshot of the conversation and posted it on her Instagram page with a message:

"I think @salmannaseer786 feels bad I didn't respond to him and accept his "date" to take me out so he called me an ugly bitch. SMH.... funny how I didn't seem so ugly a few minutes before he started to feel some typa way I don't understand you children, do you not know how to accept rejection? I KNOW this isn't your first time being ignored boo. Gross. I would never even throw a dog bone at you bro."

Sanjay Dutt and Trishala – who lives in NYC -- share a warm bond and just like any father, the actor is a cool yet protective parent.

Trishala Dutt posted a picture on social media in which Sanjay is reacting to daughter's possible boyfriend. Along with a snapshot of Sanjay lighting a cigarette while she looks on, she wrote, "the look I get when asked if I'm seeing anybody and possibly hiding it from him ‍♀️☠️ all in good humor tho! Love you papa dukes! @dutt1 you always make me laugh and smile #fatheranddaughter #facetimechronicles#papadukes #andImBillythekid #hiiiiii # # # (sic)."

Trishala is the founder of DreamTresses Hair Extensions and is known for her lifestyle and beauty blogs.