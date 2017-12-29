Looks like star kids are here to win your heart. AbRam's latest picture or we should say shirtless picture with a girl is now going viral. Who is she? Well, it's actress and singer Raageshwari Loomba's daughter Samaya.

Raageshwari and Gauri Khan have known each other since their video jockeying days.

London-based Raageshwari is in Mumbai visiting her parents and Gauri invited her and Samaya over to Mannat for a play date with her younger son AbRam, according to Bombay Times.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan ? (@itssrk) on Dec 28, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

The report further suggests that the two adorable kids connected over singing, dancing, craft and swimming. Raageshwari told the publication, "When it was time to leave, Samaya got emotional and clung on to Gauri and would not let go. AbRam instantly said "Aunty Ragz, how does Samaya know my mother is very loving?"

Check out this picture posted by a fan, doesn't he resemble his father here?

A post shared by @sarah4srk on Dec 28, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

Coming back to the play date, Raageshwari adds, "AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative. I give complete credit to Gauri, at the risk of SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) feeling relegated (laughs). Gauri is with him all day long, reading books to him while managing her business. Not many know that I've known Gauri since her VJ-ing days. She was a VJ and a brilliant one. But above it all, she is such a tuned-in mother."