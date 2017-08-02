The news of Neymar being given a green signal by FC Barcelona to move to a different football club of his choice, provided that particular club matches up with the player's buyout clause of 222m euro (£198m), has attracted a lot of reactions across the world.

While certain Barcelona fans are plain and simple disappointed, some are fuming and even tearing down posters of the Brazil football star in a Barcelona shirt. Lionel Messi has also given his reactions.

Els operaris retiren la lona publicitària amb la cara de Neymar al Corte Inglés de Portal de l'Àngel. Eppur si muove. pic.twitter.com/ydwjlAyiKP — Silvio Falcón (@silviofalcon) August 2, 2017

The photo (above) posted from journalist and politics expert Silvio Falcon from Catalonia shows that a huge poster of Neymar is being pulled down from a building.

Even La Liga chief Javier Tebas is fuming over the matter and is not at all impressed with how PSG are showing vicious money power to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

He has threatened to take the matter up to the UEFA and the European Union as well as the Swiss courts, and teach PSG a lesson.

The European football governing body, meanwhile, on Wednesday August 2, brought out a statement mentioning that the clubs should respect the Financial Fair Play regulations.

"All clubs in Europe must respect financial fair-play rules and must demonstrate that they do not have losses of more than 30m euros over three years," said the UEFA statement.

"The transfer of Neymar to PSG will have an effect on the club finances over several years but the impact of such an operation cannot be judged in advance, notably as PSG could well sell several players for a significant amount.

"We shall therefore only make calculations at the end and make sure that they respect the rules."

Social media discussions over Neymar to PSG transfer:

Lionel Messi reacts to Neymar's exit

Fue un placer enorme haber compartido todos estos años con vos amigo @neymarjr Te deseo mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida . Nos vemos Tkm A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Translation: It was an enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend @neymarjr I wish you luck in this new stage of your life.