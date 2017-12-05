Director Lijo Jose Pellissery's second release of the year, Ee.Ma.Yau, had a special premiere for celebs and critics at PVR Cinemas in Lulu Mall, Kochi on November 29. The experimental drama garnered positive response.

The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens in Kerala on December 1. However, its makers postponed the release date so the flick could get a countrywide release.

However, Malayalam entertainment magazine Vellinakshatram published — or is it predicted? — how Ee.Ma.Yau performed at the box office in Kerala for two days!

Check Ee.Ma.Yau celebrity review

"The movie couldn't make an impact initially except in cities. Still, latest reports suggest that the movie is performing well in most of the theatres. Ee.Ma.yau also got affected since south Kerala was hit by heavy rains on Friday [translated from Malayalam]," reads the article on the film's box office perdormance.

Since the movie was screened for celebs and audience, the team of the magazine can claim the author of the article had attended the premiere show. But how could he or she predict the second-day reception of the movie even before its theatrical release?

Ever since the photo of the report surfaced online, netizens — including celebrities — have been criticising the magazine for their blunder.

Meanwhile, after the premiere show, celebrities like Manju Warrier, Lal Jose, Kamal, Nimisha Sajayan, Vijay Yesudas, Zinil Zainudheen, Paris Laxmi, Sibi Malayil, Amrutha Suresh, Abhirami Suresh, Alexander Prasanth, Manjuvani, Kani Kusruthi, Vivek Ranjit, Anjali Aneesh, Sarayu Mohan, Vishnu Govindan, Vijay Babu, Anumol and Sajid Yahiya have given extemely positive response to the movie.

Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan and Dileesh Pothan are said to have delivered their career-best performances in it. Meanwhile, the makers of Ee.Ma.Yau have not announced its release date yet, and it is expected to be a Christmas release this year.