Soundarya Rajinikanth is returning with VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2) after her debut movie Kochadaiiyaan, which turned out to be a dud at the box office. The Dhanush and Amala Paul-starrer has Ritu Varma, Saranya Ponvannan, Vivek, Hrishikesh, Samuthirakani and others in the cast.

The movie is a sequel to hit film Velaiilla Pattadhari. Retaining the core theme and key characters, the makers are coming out with the story of Raghuvaran, the character played by Dhanush, after his marriage. Amala Paul plays his wife, while Samuthirakani and Saranya Ponvannan are his parents in the Tamil flick.

The first part of VIP was written and directed by Velraj and Soundarya Rajinikanth has helmed the sequel that is written by Dhanush, who has produced the movie under his home banner WunderBar Films. Notably, Anirudh Ravichander, whose music had won a lot of appreciation, has been replaced by Sean Roldan.

The replacement has not turned out to be a bad decision as three songs like Life of Raghuvaran - Nada Da Raja, Angel of Raghuvaran - Iraivanai Thandha Iraiviye and Vasundhara - The Empress Arrives have turned out to be hits.

VIP 2 has Sameer Thair's cinematography and Prasanna GK's editing.

Story:

In the first instalment, Raghuvaran had struggled to find his dream job and faced a lot of humiliation for being jobless, while his software engineer brother led a respectable life. His life took a twist once he fell in love.

The challenges that he faced once he gets his dream job was the crux of the story. The sequel is about the life after his marriage. What happens when he locks horns with powerful businessman Vasundhara Parameshwar (Kajol) will be narrated in the 2-odd hours.

Reviews:

While VIP 2 will hit the screens on Friday, August 11, in India, it will be out a day before in foreign countries. Here, we bring to you the audience's response to the Tamil movie: