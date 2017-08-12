Dhanush's VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2) has been hit by piracy. The Soundarya Rajinikanth-directorial, which was released on Friday has made its way to pirate websites, which offer streaming and 'download' options.

VIP 2 has opened to mixed reviews with the viewers drawing comparisons with its first part. The online leak is not helping the cause as it will take a toll on its business at the box office.

Piracy has been looming large over not only Sandalwood, but also other film industries across the world. Though many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing the menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

It has to be noted that the piracy rate has increased manifold over the years with the rise in internet penetration across the globe and India.

In the first instalment, Dhanush was seen as an unemployed graduate by name Raghuvaran who wants to pursue only his dream profession. He refuses to take up jobs from any other sectors at the expense of everyday humiliation.

In the end, he lands his dream job and makes it big despite all odds. The second instalment is expected to take his journey forward. The challenges he faces thereafter with the real estate sector forms the crux of the story.

VIP 2 stars Dhanush, Amala Paul and Kajol in the leads.