Dhanush's VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2) has completed its first weekend on a good note and made a decent collection on Monday, 14 August. The movie is expected to do well on its fifth day (Tuesday) considering Independence Day holiday.

VIP 2 reportedly minted Rs 5.75 crore on the opening day and went on to do good business on the next two days. On Monday too, the movie has reportedly enjoyed a good occupancy rate to take its 4-day total tally above Rs 13.5 crore.

It has to be noted that the film has collected over Rs 1.65 crore in Chennai alone.

"@dhanushkraja's #VIP2 takes a good opening TN grosses Rs 5.75 Cr (approx) day 1. Trade sources indicate 27-30 Cr in 1st week due 2holidays," trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted.

The movie was released in a good number of screens on 11 February to a massive expectation. Being a sequel to the hit movie VIP, the industry and audience had expected the Dhanush's film to set the box office on fire.

Unfortunately, the Soundarya Rajinikanth-directorial fell short of expectations and ended up becoming an average entertainer. Nonetheless, the film has made good collection till now and the success of the Dhanush-starrer depends on how it will perform in the days to come.

However, no big movies are releasing this week and that might work in favour of VIP 2.

VIP 2 has Amala Paul and Bollywood actress Kajol Devgn in the female leads.

The first part of VIP dealt with Raghuvaran (Dhanush) overcoming hurdles to land in his dream job and the obstacles that he faced at work. The second instalment is about his struggles after making a successful career.