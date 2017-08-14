Dhanush and Amala Paul's VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2) is off to a good start at the Chennai box office in its first weekend, but it has failed to beat the 3-day opening weekend record of Vikram Vedha.

In the first weekend, VIP 2 has collected Rs 1.53 crore from 273 shows in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. It has to be noted that Dhanush's latest movie has broken the record of his previous film Kodi that collected Rs 1.34 crore from 342 shows. But it has failed to surpass the collection of Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's recent flick Vikram Vedha which raked in Rs 1.76 crore from 324 shows.

The mixed reviews for VIP 2 are believed to have taken a toll on its business. Nonetheless, the Dhanush-starrer is expected to do well given the Independence Day holiday.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam is in the second place in Chennai by earning Rs 68.18 lakh from 231 shows. People had lesser hopes on this flick as the hero's previous movie had bombed at the box office. Yet, it managed to do well in some centres.

Director Ram's Taramani, which opened to positive reviews, has collected Rs 32.78 lakh from 141 shows. The film is having a good word-of-mouth and is expected to benefit the flick.

Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is in the fourth place in Chennai by earning Rs 19.51 lakh from 72 shows and it is followed by Vikram Vedha which has raked in Rs 18.33 lakh from 78 shows to take its total tally to Rs 8.04 crore.

Telugu film Nene Raju Nene Mantri has got an average opening in Chennai by collecting Rs 7.52 lakh from 39 shows, while another Tollywood flick collected Rs 6.38 lakh from 30 shows.

Meesaya Murukku has entered its fourth weekend by collecting Rs 5.30 lakh from 33 shows to take its total tally to Rs 2.49 crore.

Tollywood's new film Jaya Janaki Nayaka has made a collection of Rs 4.63 lakh from 24 shows and the collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal completely dipped in its second weekend as it made less than a lakh. The 10-day collection of the Hindi film stands at Rs 1.41 crore.