Violent protests in South Korea after President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment

  • March 10, 2017 19:20 IST
    By Reuters
Violent protests in South Korea after President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment Close
Two people died and several were injured in violent protests in Seoul, South Korea. Supporters of President Park Geun-hye protested against the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold Park’s impeachment.
loading image
IBT TV
House of Lords reject Article 50 Brexit trigger again
Most popular