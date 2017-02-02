- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
Violent clashes erupt in Romanias largest anti-corruption protest
More than 250,000 Romanians demonstrated on 1 February against a decree passed late on 31 January that could free dozens of officials jailed for corruption. Nearly 150,00 people rallied outside the cabinet building in Bucharest. The decree was unveiled by the new Social Democrat government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and if enforced the decree would, among other things, decriminalise abuse-of-power offences in which the sums involved are less than 200,000 lei ($48,000).
Most popular