Protesters clashed with riot police during violent protests in Caracas. The protests started when opposition leader Henrique Capriles was banned from office for 15 years. Authorities accuse opposition leaders, including Capriles, of fomenting violence by organising protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela is suffering an economic crisis, leaving many people unable to buy food.
Violent clashes between Anti-Maduro protesters and police in Caracas
- April 9, 2017 15:49 IST
