Veteran actor Vinod Khanna was hospitalised at the HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai, due to severe dehydration on March 31. A photo of the actor from the hospital was recently leaked online.

Akshaye and Rahul Khanna's father looks extremely weak and pale in the picture, which is now going viral on social media. Vinod's physical transformation is quite shocking as he takes the support of his family members to even stand straight.

On April 4, Rahul Khanna issued a statement regarding his father's health. "Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he's doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he's been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in," Rahul told Press Trust of India.

Take a look at the picture of Vinod Khanna from the hospital here:

Waqt Bada Bedard Hota Hai!!

Get well soon @VinodKhanna sir!!! We all loves You... pic.twitter.com/YDb4ykCBdR — ANOOP (@An_OoPs04) April 6, 2017

Vinod, who is an active politician now, was last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale in 2015, which starred actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Take a look at Vinod Khanna's biography here: