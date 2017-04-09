Vinod Khanna was recently hospitalised due to severe dehydration. A picture of the veteran actor from the hospital was leaked on social media, in which he appeared weak. Soon, false news of Vinod's death had started doing the rounds, and BJP members in Meghalaya fell prey to the hoax.

Fake news was circulated on social media and WhatsApp claiming that Vinod had died. Some BJP members in Meghalaya thought the reports were true and observed a two-minute silence in honour of the actor.

There is a video that shows party members observing silence thinking that reports of Vinod's death were true. Vinod too is a BJP member, and represents Gurdaspur constituency.

However, the party members soon realised the blunder, and apologised for it. "We wrongly observed a two-minute silence and we are extremely sorry about it. We wish Khanna long life. Two of our members watched TV and informed us about his demise and we believed it without verifying. We have issued a statement apologising for the grave mistake that we made. Please cooperate," Indian Express quoted party general secretary David Kharsati as saying.

#WATCH: Faux pas by Meghalaya BJP; they observed silence after rumours of Vinod Khanna's death surfaced. pic.twitter.com/VaZiemU4WU — ANI (@ANI_news) 8 April 2017

Ever since a picture of Vinod went viral, celebrities and well-wishers have been praying for his good health.

The rumours of his death were put to rest after hospital authorities issued a statement saying that Vinod's condition was stable. The latest updates on his health suggest that Vinod is recovering, and he is much better now.