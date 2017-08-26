The Hindi film industry has lost some great talents and favourite celebrities in the year 2017. First, it witnessed the death of immensely talented and veteran actor Om Puri and then another talented artist Vinod Khanna.

Amongst all the Bollywood stars who breathed their last this year, look at the top 5 celebrities, including some who made a significant impact on the Hindi film industry.

Sitaram Panchal

Sitaram Panchal, one of the talented actors in the film industry, passed away in August. He was suffering from lung cancer. "Sitaram Panchal passed away this morning. He had breathing difficulties. He was not keeping well for a long time," a relative of Sitaram told Indian Express.

Sitaram, a graduate of the National School of Drama, acted in several critically acclaimed movies, including Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen, Slumdog Millionaire, Peepli [Live], The Legend of Bhagat Singh, The Warrior, Jolly LLB 2 and Paan Singh Tomar.

Inder Kumar

Inder Kumar died on July 28 at his residence in Mumbai. The 45-year-old actor, who was close to Salman Khan, died of heart attack after his long battle with a prevailing illness.o Inder acted in movies like Wanted, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. He also played the popular role of Mihir Virani in 2000s.

Reema Lagoo

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo's death came as a shock to everyone. The actress, who is known for playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's mother in films, died of cardiac arrest on May 18 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The actress was shooting for the show Naamkaran and had gone to the hospital for a checkup. She had told her producers that she will be back on the sets, but unfortunately, she passed away. She is known for her roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Vaastav and Maine Pyar Kiya.

Vinod Khanna

Another veteran actor breathed his last this year, leaving the film industry in shock. Vinod Khanna, the original macho man of Bollywood, passed away on April 27. He was suffering from advanced bladder carcinoma (bladder cancer).

Vinod Khanna, who was considered as one of the most handsome actors in the industry, acted in movies like the iconic Amar Akbar Anthony, Qurbaani, Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Gaddaar (1973 film), Jail Yatra, Imitihaan, Inkaar, Kuchhe Dhaage, Kudrat, Dayavan and Jurm.

Om Puri

The year started on a tragic note with the death of the most talented actor Om Puri. He died on January 6 at his residence in Mumbai after suffering from heart attack. He was among the initial actors to make a mark in the international cinema.

Puri has acted in films like Ardh Satya, Aakrosh, Paar, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Maachis, Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, The Ghazi Attack, Kurbaan, OMG: Oh My God! and Chachi 420 among others.