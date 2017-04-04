Veteran actor Vinod Khanna has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai due to severe dehydration. Father of Akshaye and Rahul Khanna has been hospitalised on Friday, March 31.

On Tuesday, Rahul Khanna has issued a statement regarding his father's health. "Dad was hospitalised on Friday for severe dehydration. The situation was quickly brought under control, he's doing much better and the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. Our family is most grateful for the extraordinary care he's been receiving at the hospital and we are touched by all the good wishes pouring in," Rahul told Press Trust of India.

Thankfully, the actor is not serious and will be discharged son. However, an official from the hospital said that Vinod was admitted on April 2, Tuesday, not on Friday.

"He was admitted on Sunday, April 2, and not on Friday, March 31 (some reports came in that the veteran actor was hospitalised on Friday). Also, the patient's family members have asked us not to reveal more details, but there is definitely an improvement in Vinod Khannaji's health," the official told PTI.

Vinod Khanna, who is currently an active politician, was last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale in 2015, which starred actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi alongside Hema Malini.