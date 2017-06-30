Vineeth Sreenivasan and his wife Divya Narayana have become proud parents on Friday, June 30, as the latter gave birth to their first child. Vineeth made a mark in Mollywood as an actor, director, producer and singer. The youngster, son of veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan, announced the big news of their first baby boy via his Facebook page.

Check photos: Divya spotted with baby bump at Dhyan Sreenivasan wedding

"It's a baby boy for divya and i :) [sic]" Vineeth wrote and wishes from his friends and fans have started showering on his social media page. "A new member to our Family! Baby boy for Vineeth and Divya [sic]," music composer, singer Shaan Rahman, who has associated with Vineeth in many movies wished the couple.

Many celebs including Jude Anthony Joseph, Aashiq Abu, Ganesh Raj, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Divya S Menon, Meera Nandan, Sachin Balu, Ranjith Sankar, Nishaa Joseph have also wished the couple on entering parenthood.

Oru Cinemaakkaran actor Vineeth has now joined the league of other the young actors of Mollywood like Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali who embraced parenthood by welcoming baby girls in the family recently.

Meanwhile, reports on Divya's pregnancy started doing the rounds on social media after she was spotted with a baby bump during the engagement and wedding ceremonies of her brother-in-law Dhyan Sreenivasan. However, Vineeth and other family members refrained from commenting on the news. Vineeth and Divya had met during their college days in Chennai and entered wedlock in October 2012 after eight years of relationship.

Check out how other celebrities wished the new parents on social media:

Jude Anthany Joseph: So happy for u bro n sis. God bless. Really happy.

Aashiq Abu: Congratulations dear Divya and Vineeth

Ganesh Raj: Super happy for the two of you!! The cutest most adorable couple I know and now 2 is 3. Yeayyy!!!

Basil Joseph:

Nishaa Joseph: Congratulations on the arrival of the junior Vineeth Sreenivasan .. my love and regards to Divya too .. Stay Blessed !

Ranjith Sankar: Congrats man

Aju Varghese:

Divya. S. Menon: Hearty congrats Divya and Vineeth

Sachin Balu: Congrats Vineethettaaa