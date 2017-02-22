Mollywood's all-rounder Vineeth Sreenivasan's latest Malayalam movie Aby has been scheduled to hit the screens in Kerala on Thursday, February 23. The family entertainer will enjoy solo release in the state, and will be locking horns with Veeram, a multi-lingual project helmed by Jayaraj which will be released the next day (Feb 24).

Vineeth Sreenivasan's Aby follows Rajinikanth's Kabali; Here's how

Storyline

Vineeth plays the title role Aby in the movie as an autistic boy, and all he dreams of is to make and fly an aeroplane by himself. He is smart with his innovative ideas and experiments, and also works as a mechanic in a nearby garage. Actress Mareena Michael plays the role of Anumol Xavier, who is the best friend of Aby apart from Aju Varghese, who will be seen as Kunjootan in the movie. Aby also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudheer Karamana, Hareesh Peradi and Vinitha Koshy in significant roles.

Audience review

Performance

From the trailer, teaser and songs of director Srikant Murali's movie Aby, the hard work put in by Vineeth to transform into the title character is evident and the fans of the young actor-cum-director have been eagerly awaiting to watch how the character finally takes its own flight. "Some phenomenal actors on board ,and a fresh story, then the magic when Vineeth and Aju teams up! Looks like the trailer gave away most of it but still hope we are in for a good movie!," comments a social media user. The performances of Suraj and Sudheer are also said to be the main attractions in Aby.

Technical aspects

Looking at the pre-release videos of movie, it is evident that Sudheer Surendran has beautifully captured the visuals of Aby, and the background score and music, composed by Bijibal, Anil Johnson and Jason J Nair are certainly going to enthrall the audience for days to come.

Stay tuned to this page for the live audience updates on Vineeth's Aby movie.

Watch the trailer and teaser of Aby here:

Here are the songs from the movie Aby:

-