Deepika Padukone may have had forayed in Hollywood with an action-adventure thriller xXx: Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. But it looks like the Padmaavat actress is not keen to star in the sequel of the xXx franchise.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika is unhappy with director DJ Caruso who has reportedly been telling everyone that the actress will be a part of the sequel which was recently announced.

The report also suggested that neither Deepika has signed a contract nor given her nod to the sequel. Apparently, Vin Diesel, who plays the protagonist Xander Cage in the series, is keen on bringing the actress on board but Deepika is quite reluctant to take up the project as the film didn't help boost her Hollywood career in any way.

In the film, Deepika played the role of the ruthless huntress Serena Unger and was seen doing some high-octane action sequences firing guns and kicking the butts of the bad guys.

Despite the huge buzz, the movie did an average business in India and in the US but faired well at the China box office.

The movie's low box office performance may have led Deepika to have second thoughts about signing up for the sequel.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage also stars Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Donnie Yen, and others.