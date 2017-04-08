The filming of Fast and Furious 8 wasn't easy for the cast and crew, thanks to the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The two superstars had a big fight while shooting the eighth instalment of the $4 billion Fast & Furious franchise.

Vin and Dwayne's feud came to light last year when the Baywatch actor slammed an unnamed actor on Instagram. "Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right."

Fans were quick to guess that Dwayne was hinting at Vin in his Instagram post.

However, in a recent interview, Vin claimed that all is well between him and Dwayne.

"I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne," Vin told USA Today.

"I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know. And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it," Vin said. "Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me."

Vin also praised Dwayne and said that he is proud of him. "I'm always rooting for Dwayne. I'm the first multicultural megastar in Hollywood. They didn't exist," Vin said. "To see another multicultural star come up is something I am very proud of. I'm always rooting Dwayne on."