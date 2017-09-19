The Malayalam movie Villain, starring superstar Mohanlal, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The fans of the versatile actor have been waiting to see him as police officer Mathew Manjooran in the B Unnikrishnan Pillai directorial.

The big-budget entertainer, apparently made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, is the production venture of Tamil producer Rockline Ventekesh and it has been doing great pre-release business.

The latest we hear from the industry insiders is that the satellite rights of the flick has been sold for a whopping price. Popular Malayalam entertainment channel Surya TV is said to have bagged the satellite rights of the thriller for approximately Rs 7 crore. It is said to be the highest amount bagged by a Malayalam movie so far.

Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, had earlier acquired the music rights for the much-hyped movie for Rs 50 lakhs. Each song in the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer is said to be a masterpiece and legendary singer KJ Yesudas, actress Raashi Khanna and few others have rendered their voices for the four songs, composed by 4Musics.

With Villain, Tamil stars Vishal, Hansika Motwani and Telugu actors Srikanth and Raashi are making their grand debut in Mollywood. Manju Warrier, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose and Vinayakan also appear in significant roles.

Mohanlal has earlier collaborated with filmmaker Unnikrishnan in movies like Maadambi, Mr Fraud and Grandmaster. Considering the huge hype around it, Villain is sure to witness a tremendous opening day business at the Kerala box office.

The promo videos of Villain have already impressed the audience and the thriller is expected to hit the screens on September 28.