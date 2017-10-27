Mohanlal's latest Malayalam thriller Villain was released in as many as 273 screens in Kerala on Friday, October 27.

Owing to the hype around the project, the film opened to stupendous response from the audience, with houseful shows all over on the opening day.

Villain also had a record number of fans shows in the state on the first day, and majority of them were screened to full houses, clearly helping the mega-budget entertainer do decent business. The film will also benefit from being a solo release.

The multi-starrer project is likely to earn good money from Bengaluru as well since it was released there on Friday itself with no other biggies to compete against at the box office.

However, the Mohanlal-starrer has not been released in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.

Villain Day One target

In order to emerge as the biggest opening-day grosser in Kerala, Villain's Day One target is Rs 6.27 crore gross, the amount collected by magnum-opus Baahubali: The Conclusion.

However, the emotional thriller is highly unlikely to break the record of SS Rajamouli's movie.

Also, Villain being a superstar movie, fan fights are expected to happen with Mammootty fans not watching it on the first day itself.

Villain has opened to mixed response from some sections of the audience, and the negative word-of-mouth is likely to affect its collection, at least from the second day.

Now, the big question is: Will Villain earn more than Mammootty's The Great Father, which earned Rs 4.31 crore to become the top Malayalam first day grosser at the Kerala box office?

Though expectations were sky high from Mohanlal's Onam release Velipadinte Pusthakam, the Lal Jose-directorial couldn't break the collection record of Haneef Adeni's movie.

But considering the record number of shows on opening day, it sounds achievable for Villain if the evening shows also perform well.

B Unnikrishnan's directorial venture is expected to become Mohanlal's best so far, beating the amount collected by the blockbuster action thriller Pulimurugan.

The Vysakh directorial, which became the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious Rs 150-crore club, collected Rs 4.08 crore on first day at the Kerala box office alone.

Stay tuned to this page for the box office collection reports of Villain.