The drop of a bomb by the US military on an Isis cave system has killed at least 36 militants. US officials said no civilians were harmed. Villagers three miles from the blast described the impact of the mother of all bombs.
Villagers recount impact of mother of all bombs strike in Afghanistan
- April 14, 2017 22:12 IST
