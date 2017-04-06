The first look and the title of Vikram's next movie will be unveiled on April 7 at 12 am. Yes, the makers have planned to reveal it midnight.

Sources close to the untitled movie have confirmed the news to Indiaglitz. Reports said that a couple of stylish avatars of Vikram will be unveiled though the makers are yet to confirm the news.

The shooting of the untitled movie is progressing in a brisk pace since the last couple of months. The team has avoided revealing much about the project although there are rumours that the flick is set in North Chennai and it is about vehicle theft and trafficking.

Vikram will be seen in the role of a gangster. Tamannaah Bhatia is playing the female lead in the flick, which also has Sri Priyanka, Radha Ravi, Soori, Vishwanath and many others in the cast. RK Suresh will be seen in the role of a baddie.

S Thaman is the music director and he has already composed three songs for the film. Sukumar is the cinematographer for the Tamil movie bankrolled by Silverline Film Factory.

On the other hand, Vikram is also simultaneously working on his much-hyped Dhruva Natchathiram. The Gautham Menon-directorial movie, which has Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead, has Ritu Varma, R Parthiepan and others in the supporting roles. The film is scheduled for release in August.