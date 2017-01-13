There seems to be a surprise in store for the fans of Vikram. Well, a teaser of his uphcoming Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram is likely to be out on 14 January on the occasion of Pongal.

The makers of Dhruva Natchathiram have been promoting the movie from the last couple of days by releasing photos or giving updates on everyday basis at 6 pm. On Friday, 13 January, they are expected to announce their teaser plans.

In the past few days, the pictures of Vikram in stylish avatars have been released. His beard look has become the talk of the town.

Dhruva Natchathiram is written and directed by Gautham Menon. It is a special film for the director and the project has been put on ice for a long time. Vikram was not the first choice to star in the film.

Suriya and Gautham Menon together announced Dhruva Natchathiram. But the shooting was delayed, eventually forcing the actor to drop the project. Later, the actor came out with a press release to slam the director for failing to come up with a good script on time.

The duo, which was part of successful movies like Vaaranam Aayiram and Kaakha Kaakha, parted ways. Now, the project has been revived and his relationship with Suriya is back on track.

Dhruva Natchathiram is an action-thriller, and will be shot in the US. Aditi Rao Hydari is being considered to play the female lead.