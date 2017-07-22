Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha has opened to positive reviews. The movie has been appreciated for the brilliant peformance of the leads actors, backed by a well-written script. Many celebrities have also praised the Pushkar-Gayathri-directorial Tamil movie on Twitter.

The film revolves around encounter specialist Vikram (Madhavan) and gangster Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi). The cop's plan to eliminate the thug goes haywire and what happens when the two characters with grey shades clash forms the crux of the story.

The face-off between the two power-house performers and their cat-and-mouse chase are the major highlights of the Tamil film. Madhavan, as an encounter specialist, and Vijay Sethupathi, as a don, have come out with their career-best performance. Shraddha Srinath too has played her part well.

The background score by Sam GS is the bonus for Vikram Vedha. The director duo's writing and the direction get full marks. On the negative side, the slow narration has come under criticism.

After watching the film, many celebrities including Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj have hailed Vikram Vedha.

Here are their responses to the movie:

Karthik Subbaraj‏: Don't miss #VikramVedha, a super engaging action drama with sema performances of VSP & Maddy.Congrats @sash041075 Pushkar-Gayathri & team

Dhananjayan Govind: #VikramVedha is a new age film, truly international.Tamil cinema will be proud of it. Congrats & kudos to @sash041075 & @PushkarGayatri

Suriya: After longtime FDFS #VikramVeda I loved it!!Must watch! @ActorMadhavan @sash041075 @PushkarGayatri #VijaySethupathi Brilliant work team!!

VISHNU VISHAL: Best wishes to @sash041075 @ActorMadhavan na Vjsethu, Drctrs pushkar gayathri n d entire team team of #VikramVedha... hearing great stuff..

Siddharth‏: Congrats boss @ActorMadhavan & VJS for #VikramVedha Varu & Shradha superb! Technically brilliant! @PushkarGayatri take a bow! @sash041075 :)

Lekha Washington‏: This film has been 7 years in the making, and by the best peeps ever. Watch it!!! @PushkarGayatri @ActorMadhavan @sashi