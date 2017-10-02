Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruva has been making preparations to make his debut in films for the last few years and he has finally found the right script to kickstart his career in Kollywood. He has opted for a remake over an original script.

Dhruv will star in the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Devarakonda. For the uninitiated, the Tollywood movie directed by debutant Sandeep Reddy has become a cult blockbuster receiving rave reviews from all sections of the Telugu film industry.

It's an unconventional film with romantic and action overdose backed by strong writing and intense performances.

It would be interesting to see Vikram's son making his debut with this flick.

Vikram announced the news on his Instagram account and posted, "Ready to make the leap. #DhruvtobeArjunReddy #E4Entertainment. [sic]"

The rumours around Dhruv's debut have been doing the rounds for some time now. It is said that either Shankar or Bharathiraaja will launch the actor.

It may be recalled that Dhruv had made a short film earlier on 'child abuse within the family' titled, Goodnight Charlie.

Coming to Arjun Reddy, the film is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film, which has Shalini Pandey as the female lead, was made with a shoestring budget and grossed over Rs 41 crore at the worldwide box office.

It is reportedly being made in Hindi with Ranveer Singh in the lead and Yash is likely to step into the shoes of Vijay Devarakonda in the Kannada version.