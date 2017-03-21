The trailer and posters of Bollywood director-producer Vikram Bhatt's new web series, Gehraiyaan and Spotlight, are finally out. The shows will be available on Viu, the video on demand service of Vuclip.

Gehraiyaan is a horror series starring television celebrities Sanjeeda Shaikh and Vatsal Sheth. It is a love story that unfolds between Reyna Malik (played by Sanjeeda) and her surgeon boyfriend Shekhar (Vatsal), amid dark and mysterious occurrences in her house.

On the other hand, Spotlight is a fictional biopic of a Bollywood star and will feature Dahleez actress Tridha Choudhury and Sid Makkar. Tridha plays the lead role of Sana, who is an upcoming Bollywood actress with high ambitions but at the same time also yearns for true love. The show will narrate some of the bitter truths of the glamorous world.

"The 'First look' trailers and posters released today are sure to create a sense of inquisitiveness and excitement about these shows. Both the shows have very unique stories and the trailers and posters give you a hint of just what's in store for you," Vikram Bhatt said in a statement.

Both the shows will be available for streaming on Viu, either on its Android or iOS app, or on the website www.viu.com from March 31 onwards.

Check out the trailer of Gehraiyaan:

Below is the trailer of Spotlight: