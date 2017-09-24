Vikings, the popular historical drama series on History Channel, will be back with season 5 on November 20 at 9pm EST. The new chapter will probably take its viewers through new adventures.

Series creator Michael Hirst has already revealed that the upcoming season will feature some new places and focus on new relationships between the lead characters. According to him, new things "rejuvenate the show" and everyone involved with it.

The 64-year-old screenwriter also teased a team-up between Ivar the Boneless and his opponent Bishop Heahmund. "A certain amount of mutual respect will eventually develop between Ivar and Heahmund. The battle is completely dominated by the personalities of these two great and formidable warriors," he said while interacting with the representative of Entertainment Weekly.

Also read Arrow season 6 spoilers: Stephen Amell teases happiness for Oliver Queen

Hirst described the fourth son of Ragnar Lothbrok as a fearless person, who never begs for mercy from his opponents. "He is Ivar the Boneless, and it doesn't matter how many arrows they shoot, they cannot kill him. He laughs at them and he taunts them," he said.

The screenwriter also dished out the conflict between Ivar and Heahmund when the former tries to take over the city of York. "He's given a chariot to travel around in, and being Ivar, he travels around in it completely recklessly, and crashes it at a very inopportune moment. The moment he's crashed it and leans up against the wheels, he realises he's surrounded by Saxon warriors," the creator added.

For Bjorn Ironside, Hirst spoke about the character's journey into the Mediterranean and his new findings. "I always knew the real Bjorn Ironside went into the Mediterranean and found himself in what is now Tunisia, on the edge of the Sahara. One of the things that was constraining us was that we couldn't reproduce the Sahara desert in the west of Ireland. When you see the Vikings in the Sahara, in these sand dunes... you'd never seen that palette on the show before. It's exquisite and wonderful," he revealed.

Catch up with all the four seasons of Vikings before the season 5 premiere on AXN, which airs every Monday - Friday.