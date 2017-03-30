- Play Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course
- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
-
- Play Assad’s hands are ‘stained with the blood of the Syrian people’ claims opposition
- Play Legs-it: ‘Sexist’ Daily Mail front page condemned by thousands on social media
- Play Nick Clegg: Growing gap between what public expects and the reality of Brexit
- Play Cyclone Debbie batters coastal areas in Australia
- Play The new £1 coin: In numbers
Viking toy boat sheds light on ancient Norwegian culture
A carved wooden toy boat has been unearthed in a well in Central Norway. It dates back to 1,000 years ago and looks like a Viking ship, with a hole left in the middle to raise a mast. The find is exciting for archaeologists because it provides new clues about the community that lived in the region at the time and their culture.
Most popular