Viking toy boat sheds light on ancient Norwegian culture

Viking toy boat sheds light on ancient Norwegian culture Close
A carved wooden toy boat has been unearthed in a well in Central Norway. It dates back to 1,000 years ago and looks like a Viking ship, with a hole left in the middle to raise a mast. The find is exciting for archaeologists because it provides new clues about the community that lived in the region at the time and their culture.
loading image
IBT TV
Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course
Most popular