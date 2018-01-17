After Vikas Gupta became the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 11 when he was pitted against Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan to bag the winner's trophy, his old photo with bikini-clad Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has resurfaced online and is doing the rounds on the social media.

The picture was apparently shared by Vikas himself on his social media profiles last year but later deleted it when it went viral on the internet. And since the picture once again surfaced online, the 'mastermind' has finally revealed the secret behind the image that grabbed many eyeballs.

Shedding some light on how he and Sara bumped into each other, Vikas told Times Now, "I was attending the Adishakti workshop along with Sara Ali Khan at Auroville, Pondicherry. We were classmates at the workshop. We had both posted this picture on our Instagram and Snapchat accounts."

Vikas Gupta, who was given the title of a 'mastermind' by his fans on social media, gained immense popularity during his stint on the most controversial reality show.

The television producer, who is well-known for his connections in film and TV industry, decided to split his prize money between his friends Jyoti Kumari and Arshi Khan.

"Yes, I will give them Rs 3 lakh each. Jyoti stood by me like a rock when the whole house was against me. She shouted at each one of them saying, 'No one will say a word to my Vikas bhai'. I got so much courage from a 20-year-old girl, who hails from a small town in Bihar. That incident gave me enough strength to survive in the house. Arshi, too, was protective of me. She cared more about me as a friend than the show," Vikas told Times of India.

Vikas will also be seen working again with his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Shilpa Shinde, the winner of Bigg Boss 11.

"He had spoken to me about working with him and I told him I don't want to do a TV show, I told him I will work for two days or so. He is working on a web series so I was like ok, it was no joke, I will definitely work with him," Shilpa told DNA.