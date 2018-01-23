Bigg Boss 11 contestants are already missing each other as they were seen at Arshi Khan's house party recently. Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Jyoti Kumari were among the attendees.

Weren't Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan invited? Or did they choose to give it a miss?

While Hina had earlier said in an interview that she was only focusing on spending time with her family, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa seemed to be busy with her interviews. Also, the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress confessed in the BB11 house that she would not meet any of the housemates once she went back out.

Here are the pictures from Arshi's house party:

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan partied hard with her closed ones. The actress was spotted dancing her heart out in a pub along with beau Rocky Jaiswal, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh.

Meanwhile, the contestants have been seen spending a lot of time with each other. Arshi has other reasons to celebrate. She has been getting good offers since Bigg Boss 11.

According to Arshi's Twitter handle, she has been signed for a big movie that features Prabhas. "#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film project also starring Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss. Special thanks to #NevadaPutman [sic]," she tweeted.

If the reports are true, it would be interesting to see Arshi on the silver screen with the Baahubali actor.

During his interactions with the media, Arshi herself cleared the air about she doing a movie with Prabhas. She said: "We're still in talks. If anything gets confirmed then I'll definitely let you guys know."

She was also asked about the guest list of her house party, to which she replied: "I've called everyone who was close to me and everybody from the TV industry. Whoever wants to come can come." Well, it looks like Shilpa maa was not interested to come.