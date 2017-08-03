Vijender Singh is gradually becoming a force in pro boxing, winning matches one after the other. Vijender is presently the WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion, and his title will be on the line when he comes up against China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali, who is the current World Boxing Organisation's (WBO) Asia-Pacific title holder.

With both champion boxers set to take one another in a mouth-watering contest in Mumbai on Saturday, it could be anyone's game. Both the titles are going to be on the line as it is a winner takes all bout. Can this contest, which has termed 'Battleground Asia', get any better?

Vijender has shown how brutal he can be, irrespective of the opposition he is pitted against in the recent past. The Indian boxer has not lost a single bout in his pro career, reflecting his rapid strides in an already short career so far.

One has to understand that Zulpikar is also unbeaten in the pro-circuit, but has one draw to his name. There is no way one can underestimate Zulpikar as he is also a champion boxer, who is a wonderful southpaw, and Vijender has to avoid his big left hand, which can trouble him.

Zulpikar's title also proves his class. Both the boxers seem to be confident ahead of the mega bout, and the war of words already seems to have started.

The Chinese has spoken about how he will beat Vijender inside three rounds, and the Indian, who had called him as a Chinese product that does not last long, spoke recently about his plans to win the bout.

"I am experienced....I don't consider him as an experienced boxer, he is young, but he is a strong kid and we are ready for it. I have a game plan which I discussed with my coach, he (the coach) said stay calm, don't be in hurry," said Vijender.

"He (Zulpikar) is young so he (can) make mistake, he is in rush. In the first round, he would like to take over everything but that's the time you should be calm."

With high-profile celebs from Mumbai and other cities to make it a glamorous event, one hopes that Vijender lives up to the expectation, and continues his dominance.

Here are some important facts about the bout: Pro boxing record Vijender - Won 8, Lost 0 Zulpikar - Won 8, Lost 0, Draw 1 How to book tickets – Book online at bookmyshow.com Price range: Rs 1,200 – 12,000