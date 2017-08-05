8:55 pm IST: READY FOR THE MAIN EVENT NOW???

8:50 pm IST: Aaaaand....Neeraj Goyat defends his WBC Asia Welterweight championship! #AndStill

That was the FIGHT OF THE NIGHT.

8:45 pm IST: Ladies and gentlemen, WHAT A BATTLE it has been between Allan Tanada and Neeraj Goyat. Belive it or not, the fight has entered the 12th round!!!!

We thought it would get over early on.

8:10 pm IST: Neeraj Goyat of India, meanwhile, is putting up a show here against a Filipino boxer. Whenever we talk Filipino and boxing, the veteran Manny Pacquiao indeed comes to our mind!

7:55 pm IST: It's been quite an eventful night so far for the Indian boxers in the undercard fights. Jitender Kumar has bagged a win and so has the veteran Akhil Kumar, who just made his pro boxing debut against an experienced Australian. Could you believe that?

7:50 pm IST: Hello and welcome to super Saturday in the world of pro boxing. India's Vijender Singh takes on China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in the main event of Battleground Asia, taking place in Mumbai.

This is me Sayantan who will take you through the full fight, that is less than an hour away from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates from IBTimes India.