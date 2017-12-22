Vijender Singh has had an incredible pro boxing career so far, and the Haryana man will be keen to maintain the winning streak as he prepares to face Ghana's Ernest Amuzu at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

The Indian superstar currently holds both WBO Oriental and the Asia Pacific Super middleweight titles, and will defend it against the African star. This is for the first time that Vijender will fight in Jaipur after his previous bouts in India were hosted at Delhi (twice) and Mumbai. The support for the boxer, nevertheless, is expected to be top class in Jaipur as well.

Vijender is desperate to beat his opponent, and has left no stone unturned. He has undergone some rigorous training, and his trainer Lee Beard explained how he prepared for the bout.

"He has been sparring 10-12 rounds daily with 3-4 different guys and also putting the strength and condition to work hard also," Beard said in a media release.

"Ernest Amuzu has got a good record, and he is a strong fighter who has played a lot of fights but Vijender is an amazing boxer and always focused on the strategies planned by us,"

Vijender has an impressive career record, but Amuzu is not far behind with 23 wins and 2 losses, and what stands out are 21 of his wins have come via knockouts. Most of Amuzu's fight have taken place in his home country, and his bout against Vijender will be the second time when he will fight abroad. The only bout abroad has resulted in a loss for Amuzu.

The 34-year-old African has already done his part of trash talking, and has threatened to not only beat Vijender, but also knock out his opponent in Jaipur.

However, this is not a new thing for Vijender as most of his opponents have not been able to talk the walk inside the ring as his unbeaten record suggests.

There might have been times when Vijender was tested in some of his bouts, but he overcame that with his strong technique and snap footwork. The Indian boxer will try to bring all his special characteristics on Saturday and let his action inside the ring do the talking.

Vijender Singh vs Ernest Amuzu schedule

Date: 23 December 2017

Time: 7 pm onwards

Venue Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur

TV: Sony Six/HD (India)