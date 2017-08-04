India has never produced great pro boxers, but Vijender Singh is an exception. The India boxer has been earning a huge name for himself inside the ring as a pro boxer as he is yet to taste defeat.

Vijender will be keen to maintain that unbeaten streak as he is set to face Zulpikar Maimaitiali in Mumbai on Saturday. This bout has been termed as 'Battleground Asia' with both the boxers belonging to the continent.

Zulpikar is a Chinese boxer as well so the fight should be exciting.

One has to understand, like Vijender, the Chinese has also not lost a single bout though one of his bouts ended in a draw. Zulpikar is WBO Asia-Pacific title holder and Vijender is WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight champion. Both the titles will be on the line on Saturday.

The Indian boxer has achieved a lot during his career, both as an amateur and professional. Here is a look at some interesting facts about Vijender, in his personal and professional life too.

Interesting facts

Vijender, when he was a kid, before taking up the sport of boxing, had tried his hands, very briefly, at gymnastics, but did not pursue it further and chose gloves. If one looks at his choice now, Vijender certainly seems to have made a good choice.

Besides boxing, he is a big fan of tennis and football.

Vijender idolizes boxing legends Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali.

He had dreams of serving in the Indian Army as well.

He has often been admired for his looks and has also done some modelling.

The Indian boxer has also featured in a Bollywood movie, Fugly, released in 2014.

Vijender was also embroiled in drug controversy in 2013 but was given a clean chit by NADA after testing.

He became the first Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics, bronze in 2008 Games.

Vijender has received a number of awards, including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, which is India's highest sporting honour. He is also a Padma Shri recipient.