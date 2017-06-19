As many as two titles will be on the line as India's Vijender Singh gets set for his first bout of the calendar year 2017...against Zulpikar Maimaitiali of China. The fight, which was scheduled to happen earlier this year, has been pushed to August.

Mumbai remains the destination, nevertheless, in this 'winner takes all' fight.

Vijender is the current WBO Asia Pacific Super middleweight champion, while Zulpikar is the WBO Oriental Super middleweight champion.

Maimaitiali has fought eight professional bouts with 24 rounds under his belt. The 22-year-old undefeated Chinese star has won seven bouts of which five were knockouts and one a draw. Maimaitiali debuted in 2015 and won the WBO Oriental title last year in July.

Vijender, who recently retained his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title, also made his debut in 2015.

He has eight wins under his belt with seven of them coming via knockout, while one was by unanimous decision. He has played 30 rounds, which puts him a few rounds above his next opponent.

The Haryana boxer won his maiden title last year in July after defeating Kerry Hope of Australia. He was challenged by Francis Cheka of Tanzania last December but successfully defended his title.

(with IANS inputs)